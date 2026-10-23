Konnan believes Raven’s willingness to speak up hurt his wrestling career. Responding to a question about Raven blaming himself for not keeping quiet, he compared it with his own habit of pushing back on ideas. The comments came on K100’s October 6 mailbag, which the channel revisited in an October 20 clip.

“I don’t think it’s a theory, it’s the truth. … I didn’t ingratiate myself to a lot of people cuz I, you know, I would always talk back. … I go, ‘Bro, I’m not going to do this and this is why.’”

Disco Inferno disagreed that Raven had underachieved, pointing to his position in WCW and his work with Diamond Dallas Page.

“I don’t think he underachieved. … Like he was never like the main eventer in WCW but he was top in the mid card and actually had a run with some of the main eventers when he worked with Page and stuff.”

Raven has also discussed the creative choices behind The Flock, giving his own perspective on that WCW run. Share your take on whether Raven’s WCW career reached its potential in the comments.

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