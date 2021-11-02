Lucha-libre legend Konnan was a recent guest on the Excuse Me podcast with host Vickie Guerrero to discuss a number of different topics, including how a star from AEW once questioned Konnan about his involvement with the company considering his criticism of AEW in the past. Highlights are below.

His thoughts on the FTR feud with Santana and Ortiz:

“I loved working with FTR, I loved working with LAX, I was really pumped. I felt really bad because we went to Charlotte and one of them ripped up their arm in one of those corners, he ripped his whole arm up on TV and we had to go straight to TV, and that feud kind of ended.”

Says an AEW star questioned why he was brought in:

“I’ve actually had a star in AEW come up to me and go, ‘I can’t believe they hired you here, you s**t on us so much.’ I go, ‘Let me correct you there, I don’t s**t on you. What’s good I put over, and what isn’t good I bury, and I do that with Raw too, and SmackDown, not just with you guys.’ Anyway, I love AEW and what they’re doing and I love the people there, much success to Tony Khan, I love that guy, he’s a real cool dude.”

