The legendary Konnan is currently recovering from heart surgery.

Konnan was reportedly hospitalized last Thursday after suffering what was described as a lot of pain in his chest, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. He had originally attributed the discomfort to fractured ribs he suffered during an attack angle with AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR on AEW Dynamite last June.

The need for surgery was actually related to a case of COVID-19 that Konnan had back in February 2021. It wasn’t a new case, but the after-effects from the February 2021 bout with COVID. In that same timeframe, Konnan was hospitalized for a serious kidney issue.

Konnan ended up hospitalized for 6 days and had surgery before returning home to recover this week.

The 58 year old Konnan is still working with MLW, and is currently managing MLW World Tag Team Champions 5150.

Konnan responded to a fan on Twitter who asked if he was OK, as seen in the exchange below:

