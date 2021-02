Pro wrestling legend Konnan is reportedly hospitalized at this time.

It was said on Wrestling Observer Radio that a lot of details are not available right now, but Konnan is reportedly hospitalized with a kidney issue.

It was also noted that the situation is serious as Konnan had a kidney transplant back in 2007.

Stay tuned for updates on Konnan’s status.

