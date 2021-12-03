On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast lucha-libre legend Konnan hyped up this Saturday’s AAA TripleMania Regia pay per view in Mexico, which features a six-man tag team matchup pitting MMA legend Cain Velasquez, Pagano and Psycho Clown against L.A. Park, Rey Escorpión and Taurus.

During the podcast Konnan revealed that he was hoping to run a big angle after the match concluded, which would have seen Velasquez’s old UFC rival, Junior dos Santos, confront him and set up a future showdown in AAA. However, due to Santos’ upcoming boxing match they were unable to make the angle happen.

Let me tell you something that we couldn’t get done. We wanted to get, after the match, Junior dos Santos was going to come out and challenge Cain, but Junior is in a boxing match and making a lot of fucking money, it’s ridiculous. He can’t do it.

Santos and Velasquez headlined the first ever UFC show on FOX, a fight that Santos won by knockout, but Velasquez would defeat him in their next two meeting.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)