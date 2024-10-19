Konnan recently assessed AEW wrestler Daniel Garcia and his belief that something is missing.

While speaking on the latest edition of his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, the AAA booker expressed his belief that Garcia simply doesn’t have the X factor. He said,

“He just doesn’t come off like a star, bro. He doesn’t have that X factor. Probably Tony [Khan] paid him a lot of money to stay, and it’s another guy that didn’t go to WWE.”

Garcia will be teaming with Private Party to face off against Jack Perry and The Young Bucks on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place in Salt Lake City, UT.

During a recent appearance on the “WrestleBinge” podcast, House of Black member Brody King gave his thoughts on The Learning Tree leader Chris Jericho and the potential of Big Bill.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Chris Jericho leading The Learning Tree: “It’s very deceiving. I feel like he has this, you know… He wants to give back to the young guys and he wants to mentor people, but as The JAS showed, I don’t know if that is always… the most trustworthy person to take [someone else] under his lead. It seems like everyone that joins some iteration of a Jericho group ends up getting left in the dust, whether it be The Inner Circle or The JAS.”

On his thoughts on Big Bill’s potential: “I think Big Bill is a phenomenal talent, I think he is someone that can really break out, and really stand on his own, so I hope that Bill sees that, and keeps himself protected. Bryan Keith is no slouch either. I hope that he doesn’t see this as just an opportunity to get on TV, I hope that he sees this for what it is, and also keeps himself protected.”