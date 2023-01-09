Konnan is proud at how much better pro wrestling has become in regard to representation.

The Lucha Libre legend discussed this topic on the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he responded to one caller who questioned WWE pushing Samoan wrestlers over black talent. Konnan pushed back on that idea before explaining how much more diverse and progressive wrestling has become over the years. Highlights are below.

Pushes back on the idea that Samoa wrestlers are pushed more than black wrestlers:

Bro, compared to how they treated brothers before, they treat them way fuckin’ better [now]. And they push Bobby Lashley, they push New Day, they push Bianca Belair, they push the Street Profits, what the fuck are you talking about? The Samoans are pushed because they’re fucking great! Dude, I’ve never seen a bad Samoan wrestler. [The Bloodline’s] storyline is the best storyline in wrestling, so I don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about.

How progressive and diverse pro-wrestling has gotten:

When I came into the business there were hardly no women … hardly no brothers, hardly no Latinos; this [is] way better, my friend. Way better.

(H/T and transcribe by Wrestling Inc.)