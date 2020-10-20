Lucha-libre legend Konnan was the latest guest on the Masks, Mats and Mayhem’ show to talk all things pro-wrestling, including the short-lived El Rey Network wrestling program, Lucha Underground. During the interview Konnan revealed that some “jackoff” lawyer from the company attempted to sign AEW’s Young Bucks for a mere $250.

Here’s why Lucha Underground was — this is the type of sh*t that only Lucha Underground would do. They had some jackoff, yes you are a jackoff, called Tony Jensen. He was the lawyer of the f*cking company. So they had this guy who doesn’t know sh*t about wrestling, doesn’t know how to talk to wrestlers, you know? You gotta be able to talk their language, alright and he calls The Young Bucks and he offers them $250 each. So they basically told me to go f*ck myself and that yeah, they’d sign if they got $2,500 each, and I was like, ‘Bro, Dorian [Roldan], why don’t you let me talk to the wrestlers? I already have a connection, a relationship with a lot of them and I know how to back and forth’ but no, they kept him there.

You can listen to the full interview here. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)