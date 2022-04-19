On the latest edition of Keepin It 100 lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke about this year’s AAA TripleMania events, and how well each show is selling due to fans recognizing the TripleMania name. Konnan later adds that this year those events will take place in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Tijuana. Highlights are below.

Says he noticed fans were interested in the TripleMania name when promoting AAA events:

Bro, let me tell you how important branding is. So we noticed in Mexico that the Triplemanía name had like a certain cachet to it and every year, we would have it once a year and you could drive up prices and everybody wanted to be there because it was an event, right? So just on a whim, we said, ‘Let’s do — let’s go to a city’ like, let’s say Nashville and call it Nashville’s WrestleMania, okay? And we went to Monterrey which you [Jeff Jarrett] know very well and we went to Monterrey and bro, we drew 16,000 people there and the next year, we drew 16,000 people there and we’re going back again.

How tickets are selling well for three TripleMania events that they’re holding in 2022:

So we said this year, f*ck it, let’s just do three Triplemanías. So we’re gonna do one in Monterrey, one in Tijuana and one in Mexico City and they are already selling good because they already know that the Triplemanía brand.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)