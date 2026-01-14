For years, WWE has faced criticism for hesitating when organic fan support reaches a boiling point, and according to wrestling veteran Konnan, that pattern has affected more than just one breakout star. While debating Jey Uso’s fluctuating momentum on his “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, Konnan broadened the conversation to include two other names he believes should have been elevated far earlier: LA Knight and Drew McIntyre. In his view, all three benefited from strong audience reactions that WWE failed to fully convert into sustained main-event positioning.

“I think they’ve done the same thing, they haven’t brought him down to his level — but like LA Knight, they should have pulled the trigger on this guy a long time ago,” Konnan said, before adding, “Drew McIntyre, they should have pulled the trigger on him a long time ago, but they haven’t.” Ironically, those comments aired just days before McIntyre finally captured the Undisputed WWE Championship on SmackDown, a moment many fans felt was long overdue after years of start-stop pushes, brief title reigns, and high-profile setbacks despite consistent credibility.

LA Knight’s situation remains far less resolved. After becoming one of WWE’s most crowd-responsive acts, Knight’s momentum cooled without a decisive leap into the main event scene. While he did notch two United States Championship reigns, the lack of follow-through during his peak popularity has left him largely sidelined on Raw. Konnan’s critique reflects a broader frustration among fans who see history repeating itself: performers catching fire naturally, only for WWE to hesitate until the moment has already passed