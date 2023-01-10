The big story over the past week has been the NJPW/STARDOM debut of Mercedes Monét (fka Sasha banks) and whether or not The Boss will be showing up in AEW on this week’s Dynamite from The Forum in Los Angeles.

One person who is not incredibly excited about Monét in AEW is Konnan. The Lucha-Libre legend spoke about this on the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast, where he questioned what would happen to Monét after the excitement from her debut died down.

Here’s my problem with AEW…I’m just afraid, and all you’ve got to do is look at their past history, that [Moné is] going to be there, be a big deal for a few couple weeks and then they won’t know what to do with her just like they didn’t know what to do with 80 percent of the stars that they brought in.

Whether Monét shows up on Dynamite or not she already has her eyes set on KAIRI and the IWGP women’s championship. The two are set to meet at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th.

