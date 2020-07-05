Konnan Talks About CM Punk Negotiating With AEW: “He Was Asking For Too Much”

On the latest episode of his Keeping It 100 podcast, lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke about former WWE superstar CM Punk’s negotiations with AEW, and revealed that the Chicago Savior was asking for quite a lot of money. Highlights are below.
Says he was negotiating with AEW when they revealed information about Punk:
I do remember when I was negotiating with AEW and they were telling me about him. They were telling me that he was asking for an astronomical amount of money, that they really wanted to work with him but he was asking for too much.
Thinks Punk could work with Jericho or Cody:
I mean if they want to do something with him and Jericho or him and Cody, I’m sure they could, you know what I’m saying. But like I said from what they told me he was asking for way too much and that is a company that’s willing to spend so who knows what he was asking for.
Check out Konnan’s full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)
