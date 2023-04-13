Konnan gives his honest thoughts on rising WWE superstar, Dominik Mysterio.

The lucha-libre legend spoke about the Judgment Day member during an interview with Nick Hausman, where he praised the 26-year-old for really adopting to his new character. Konnan begins by complimenting Dominik’s subtle performance at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony during his father, Rey Mysterio’s, induction.

It was very subtly done without having to get into physicality or anything like that. That was excellent.

Jumping forward, Konnan would be asked about the heat Dominik still gets even after Rey defeated him at WrestleMania 39, specifically noting how much fans booed him on the ensuing SmackDown.

They wouldn’t even let him talk [in the promo on SmackDown], it was incredible.

Hausman would later ask Konnan if Dominik’s work measures up to AEW world champion MJF. Here is what he had to say:

I don’t know, that’s hard to say. They’re just kinda different heels, the thing is that people like MJF, people don’t like Dominik, so he is a heel. [MJF] went out in Long Island and he’s trying to get over and I don’t think Dominik would ever do that if he went to San Diego.

Elsewhere in the interview, Konnan spoke about potentially doing more with WWE after his induction of Rey Mysterio was widely praised. Stay tuned to Wrestling Headlines for more updates on that.

