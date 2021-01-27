During his appearance on the Wrestling Inc. Daily lucha libre legend Konnan spoke about Major League Wrestling moving to Wednesday nights and competing with AEW and NXT. He also commends the company for bringing in former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes. Highlights are below.

Doesn’t think MLW should have moved to Wednesday:

MLW moving to Wednesday, now that’s very weird. I would have never jumped in on Wednesday nights. But that might be a decision out of Court Bauer’s hands. I mean, why would you wanna go up against the Big 2?

Says there’s too much wrestling content:

If I were a regular fan, I’d just go back and watch clips or read stuff instead of the whole show. It’s very hard to digest the amount of wrestling right now.

The differences between American Lucha and traditional Lucha:

What you see there is Lucha moves within the context of an American match, not actual Lucha wrestling. If I brought in real Luchadores, the viewers would eat them up. During my time in Lucha Underground, I had this exact argument backstage. They wanted Lucha elements in American style, and I was like, ‘why would you do that?’ Lucha Libre is so unique and original, not everything is about telling a story. When I’m booking in Mexico, sometimes I like to give fans a ‘video game match.’ Just watch, stop thinking about what’s happening.

On MLW bringing in Mil Muertes: