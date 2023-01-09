Speaking on a recent episode of his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, former WCW star Konnan talked about FTR.

He was asked whether he thought that FTR was being held back by AEW because of how infrequently they’ve been used on TV in 2022.

“I just think that it’s part of trying to stick 15 pounds of sh*t in a five-pound bag,” Konnan explained. “He’s got all these stars, not enough TV time, he starts one storyline, starts another one, starts another one, starts another one, so it’s all over the place. I don’t think FTR’s being held back.”

FTR lost the IWGP Tag Team titles against Bishamon, the team of Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI, at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.

