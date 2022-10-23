Damage CTRL has been pushed strongly by Triple H since their formation at SummerSlam in July. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY are the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, with Bayley going after the Raw Women’s Championship, held by Bianca Belair.

Speaking about the group on his Keepin’ It 100 podcast, Konnan noted that he thinks Bayley is being dragged down by the group.

“They invest a lot of time on these girls [Damage CTRL], and Dakota Kai has zero personality. She’s got that Mike Pence personality which is absolutely none. When she talks, she’s cricket inside the tumbleweeds. There’s nothing there, and these two girls have dragged Bayley down. They did nothing to that [make] me wanna see them.”

