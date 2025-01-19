On an episode of Keepin’ it 100, Konnan issues his opinion about Kenny Omega’s career trajectory. Konnan points out that Kenny Omega was unhappy working without a contract in 2023, a statement that isn’t clear if it’s a fact or Konnan’s interpretation of Omega’s feelings.

Konnan: “I know that he was working without a contract, which he wasn’t happy about. I don’t know how long he has on his contract but bro, the guy’s gotta be 40, 41, 42, something like that. Is that where you want to end your career? You already had a grip of 5 star matches. You don’t gotta prove anything else. Go to WWE and get the star treatment and don’t be a big fish in a little pond.”

Currently, Konnan believes it's time for Omega to spread his wings and join WWE. Konnan describes Omega as a big fish in a little pond, explaining that while Omega is one of the best in the world, he often competes in shows that he is too good for.

In the same segment, linked above, Konnan describes Omega as a “very cool guy” who keeps to himself and doesn’t get into the faction wars behind the scenes at AEW.

Kenny Omega made his much anticipated return to AEW after a long battle with diverticulitis.