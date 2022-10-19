On the latest edition of his Keepin It 100 podcast lucha-libre legend Konnan spoke about the WWE faction Legado Del Fantasma, and how he feels about former Queen of the Ring winner Zelina Vega being added to the group, which he believes is a significant upgrade from Elektra Lopez. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks Zelina Vega fits in nicely with Legado Del Fantasma:

“[Santos Escobar] speaks perfect English, not perfect, but he speaks very good English. I don’t think they need Zelina, but she is a definite upgrade over the girl they had before, whoever the hell she was.”

Says not every female talent needs to be a wrestler:

“Zelina is a good example, because I was never high on her wrestling. She wasn’t physical enough, she’s very small. But she’s real good on the mic and she’s got a great look, and she ain’t afraid to wear really cool s**t and look like a star.”

