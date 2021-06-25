AEW President Tony Khan announced on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that lucha-libre legend Konnan will be confronting Pinnacle manager Tully Blanchard on tomorrow’s Saturday Night edition of Dynamite on TNT.

UPDATED LINEUP

* MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match

* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson

* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander

* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin

* Konnan interview with Tully Blanchard

* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy