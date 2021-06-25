AEW President Tony Khan announced on today’s episode of Busted Open Radio that lucha-libre legend Konnan will be confronting Pinnacle manager Tully Blanchard on tomorrow’s Saturday Night edition of Dynamite on TNT.
UPDATED LINEUP
* MJF and Sammy Guevara prepare for their June 30 main event match
* Ethan Page vs. Bear Bronson
* The Bunny vs. Kris Statlander
* Matt Sydal vs. Dante Martin
* Konnan interview with Tully Blanchard
* Powerhouse Hobbs vs. “Hangman” Adam Page
* Kenny Omega defends the AEW World Title against Jungle Boy