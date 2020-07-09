Konnan’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications

According to the Wrestling Observer, lucha-libre legend Konnan lost his mother a few weeks ago due to complications from COVID-19. Reports are that the former multi-time champion and promoter only disclosed the information to a few people close to him, which is why the news is breaking now.
From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines, we want to send our condolences to Konnan, his family, and those close to him for his loss.
Recently Konnan has been working with Major League Wrestling as an ambassador for latino-based talent. He helped form the MLW and AAA alliance, which led to the Super Series cross-over show in Mexico prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down most of the wrestling business back in February.
