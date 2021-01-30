Former WWE star Konnor was a recent guest on the Wrestling Inc. Daily to discuss The Ascenion’s final run with the company prior to their release in 2019. Hear what he had to say below.

Thoughts on their last run on WWE before their departures:

“You could tell we were having fun. It was refreshing. When you build a relationship with people you specifically love to work with, it makes it that much better. Johnny Curtis [Fandango], Tyler Breeze, and us, we all grew up together in the developmental system. Me and Mike Knox actually took Fandango off the streets and into our house. We were always big supporters of him. You build this camaraderie, and when you get the opportunity to work together, it makes things so much better,” added Konnor.

On a particular skit with Breezango:

“I remember Dango going, ‘well boys, this is the one that’s gonna sink the ship.’ But we did the skit anyway, and it ended up making national headline news. It was the one where I was pouring syrup on the wall, Breezy started pouring mud out of a coffee mug or something. I couldn’t believe the segments were getting so much attention.”

On the positive reaction to the skits and how more people wanted to be involved:

“Once we got attention, things started getting a little awkward because a lot more people wanted to be involved. You could see when it went from fun to just pushing away a little bit, it didn’t feel organic anymore. That was because people wanted to put their hands into it. That’s when it dissipated and that was a bummer.”