During his interview with WINCLY, Konnor revealed that Dusty Rhodes originally wanted The Ascension’s gimmick to be one as vampires. Here’s what he had to say:

So we walk into the office and he asks what we see here. And I go, ‘I don’t know.’ I said some pretty harsh things. And Dream looks at me and goes, ‘No baby. I see a bunch of VAMPIRES’. So the thing is, at this time True Blood was the hot thing. And I know because Shaul was smartening us all up to it because we didn’t know what was going on. And we were like, ‘Okay, cool. You know what, if it works it works.’

And all of a sudden Dream looks at me and goes, ‘Ricardo ain’t no vampire. He’s f–king fired. He’s out’. And I literally looked at him and I go, ‘No, no Dream! He told us to do this!’ And he’s like, ‘He ain’t no vampire. You want me to tell him or are you going to tell him?’ I go, ‘I ain’t telling him. You’re nuts.’ Basically that’s how The Ascension became that goth, kind of vampire-esque look. And as time went on it kind of evolved into something a little bit more unique.