Japanese pro-wrestling star Konosuke Takeshita took to Twitter today to announce that he will be returning to Japan following a four-month excursion in the United States, where Takeshita competed for numerous promotions including several marquee matchups in AEW.

The DDT Pro regular challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW interim title and Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH world title in his time in AEW, as well as other top opponents like Adam “Hangman” Page. On Twitter he writes:

“Today I am leaving America. I have so many great memories of the last 4 months. Thank you all for being so nice to me.”

Reports had surfaced recently indicating that Takeshita could be a big pickup for any American company, including WWE.