Konosuke Takeshita is once again holding championship gold in AEW, but the celebration didn’t last long before The Don Callis Family imploded in dramatic fashion at AEW Double Or Nothing.

The closing stretch of the AEW International Championship match between Kazuchika Okada and Takeshita turned into an all-out war, with both Don Callis Family members surviving multiple near falls and unloading everything they had left.

After countering a Rainmaker attempt, Takeshita connected with a Blue Thunder Bomb before Okada answered back with a modified Emerald Flowsion for a close two-count. Moments later, Okada blasted Takeshita with a Rainmaker lariat and looked ready to finish things off.

The challenger refused to stay down.

Takeshita countered another Rainmaker attempt with one of his own before firing up and drilling Okada with a Power Drive Knee. Amazingly, Okada kicked out at one, showing incredible fighting spirit as the crowd erupted.

Takeshita stayed on the attack, however, and after another exchange, he finally put the match away with Raging Fire to score the pinfall victory and become the new AEW International Champion.

Following the match, Takeshita celebrated in the corner with the title while the rest of The Don Callis Family made their way to ringside. Okada eventually got back to his feet as tensions inside the group appeared to be brewing.

Takeshita attempted to show respect to the former champion by offering a handshake, but before anything could happen, Kyle Fletcher’s music hit to a massive reaction.

Fletcher made his way to the ring in street clothes and immediately stared down both Takeshita and Okada. Don Callis directed Okada and the rest of the Family to leave the ring, leaving Fletcher alone with the new champion.

The two embraced in what initially looked like a show of unity.

Seconds later, Fletcher shocked the crowd by attacking Takeshita from behind. Fans loudly booed as Fletcher smirked at the fallen champion and told him, “You knew this was coming,” before planting him with a sheer-drop brainbuster.

The Don Callis Family then returned to the ring as Fletcher grabbed the AEW International Championship. Okada briefly confronted Fletcher over the title, leading to an awkward staredown before the former champion ultimately allowed Fletcher to continue the assault.

With Mark Davis and Lance Archer holding Takeshita in place, Fletcher stood tall over the new champion as the Family exited together to end the chaotic post-match scene.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/24/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.