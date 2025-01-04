Two-titles Takeshita!
“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita captured a second championship to kick off the New Year of 2025.
At the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 show in Tokyo, Japan on January 4, the AEW star and member of The Don Callis Family defeated Shingo Takagi to capture the NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion.
Takeshita was already the reigning AEW International Champion.
🏟️WRESTLE KINGDOM 19 in 東京ドーム🏟️
第5試合 NEVER無差別級選手権＆AEWインターナショナルダブル選手権試合
🆚 NEVER王者 @Takagi__Shingo × AEWインターナショナル 王者 @Takesoup
登録・視聴はこちらから ⇒ https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 4, 2025
レイジングファイヤー‼️
TAKESHITA勝利‼️‼️
やっぱり凄ぇ死闘だった‼️😆
明日も凄い試合になるのは必至だよね💨💨💨#njwk19 pic.twitter.com/AaTRC3vGZu
— ネギトロ☆バジーナ (@backslide241) January 4, 2025
Ishii is watching from the special seat.
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1X9P52#NJPW #AEW #njpwworld #njwk19
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) January 4, 2025