Two-titles Takeshita!

“The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita captured a second championship to kick off the New Year of 2025.

At the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 show in Tokyo, Japan on January 4, the AEW star and member of The Don Callis Family defeated Shingo Takagi to capture the NJPW NEVER Openweight Champion.

Takeshita was already the reigning AEW International Champion.

