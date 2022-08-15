Takeshita, who recently just completed a tour of the United States that included matches for AEW, wrote the following on Twitter (translated from Japanese) about the experience:

“32 matches. Of those, 29 were single matches (!?) It was four months that I grew so much that I felt like I was in the Room of Spirit and Time! It is a miracle that there were no injuries or flight troubles! Thank god for wrestling.”

It was reported by Dave Meltzer last week that WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy and noted Takeshita “is exactly what they’re looking for.”

While speaking to Cultaholic.com following PROGRESS Wrestling’s show, Takeshita addressed the matter: