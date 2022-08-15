Takeshita, who recently just completed a tour of the United States that included matches for AEW, wrote the following on Twitter (translated from Japanese) about the experience:
“32 matches. Of those, 29 were single matches (!?) It was four months that I grew so much that I felt like I was in the Room of Spirit and Time! It is a miracle that there were no injuries or flight troubles! Thank god for wrestling.”
32試合。うち29試合シングルマッチ（！？）精神と時の部屋に入ってたんじゃないかってくらい成長できた4ヶ月でした！怪我もフライトトラブルも一度もなかったのが奇跡！プロレスの神様ありがとう。#ddtpro
— Konosuke Takeshita 竹下幸之介 (@Takesoup) August 14, 2022
It was reported by Dave Meltzer last week that WWE is looking for a big Japanese guy and noted Takeshita “is exactly what they’re looking for.”
While speaking to Cultaholic.com following PROGRESS Wrestling’s show, Takeshita addressed the matter:
“To be honest, now I’m not interested in WWE. My next goal is more fights in AEW I hope. So I have to go to back to Japan in August and September. Maybe, not decided yet, I hope I go back to America in October. Then if I stay in the US I can come to the UK more times. From Japan to the UK is so far but US to UK is maybe seven hours. It’s possible.”