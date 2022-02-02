Japanese wrestling star and current KO-D Champion Konosuke Takeshita recently spoke with Tokyo Sports about a potential return to AEW after competing for the promotion back in 2021. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he hopes to return to AEW soon, and even defend his KO-D championship there if they let him:

The world is a big place. This year, I’m aiming for the TV show in AEW. I think I can get involved in the top ranks if I have the chance, and I think I can go there as a KO-D champion, so I’m ready to fight for the title in the United States.

Says he reached out to AEW in 2020 all on his own:

The year 2020 was a tough time for me personally. I was injured a lot. So, at the end of [2020], I decided to make [2021] the year I would move on. So I contacted AEW on my own without telling the company.

How he no longer has an interest in going to WWE: