AEW President Tony Khan has announced on Twitter that Japanese wrestler Konosuke Takeshita has officially signed with the promotion. The DDT Pro star quickly won over the hearts of AEW fans thanks to his amazing performances throughout the year, which included marquee matchups against Adam Page, Jon Moxley, and an epic ROH Title match with Claudio Castagnoli.

Khan adds that Takeshita will address his signing on the Zero Hour preshow of tonight’s Full Gear pay-per-view. He writes, “It’s official! Congratulations @Takesoup, you are All Elite! After signing his AEW contract + winning again last night on Friday Night #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, we’ll hear from Konosuke Takeshita on. AEW Zero Hour moments before the annual #AEWFullGear ppv LIVE worldwide TONIGHT!”