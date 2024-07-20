Konosuke Takeshita had a successful debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
“The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family in AEW made his NJPW in-ring debut in a G1 Climax 34 Tournament match on Saturday morning, July 20.
The AEW star defeated Yota Tsuji with a blue thunder bomb and raging fire combo to pick up his first NJPW victory.
With the win in the tourney tilt, Takeshita is tied with the four other winners from B block. He is scheduled to square off against Jeff Cobb on night three.
