Konosuke Takeshita had a successful debut in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

“The Alpha” from the Don Callis Family in AEW made his NJPW in-ring debut in a G1 Climax 34 Tournament match on Saturday morning, July 20.

The AEW star defeated Yota Tsuji with a blue thunder bomb and raging fire combo to pick up his first NJPW victory.

With the win in the tourney tilt, Takeshita is tied with the four other winners from B block. He is scheduled to square off against Jeff Cobb on night three.