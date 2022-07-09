DDT Pro star and now AEW regular Konosuke Takeshita took to Twitter after his loss to Eddie Kingston on last nights’ Rampage, a match that has received critical acclaim by fans in attendance and those that tuned in during the show’s TNT broadcast.

Takeshita writes, “Thank you @MadKing1981 and respect you. I understand your style, you understand my style. I feel it means a lot that our match was realized in the AEW’s ring. I devote myself to All Elite Wrestling and big fans.”

AEW President Tony Khan would respond to Takeshita’s post by writing, “Thank you both for a classic match tonight on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama! Eddie feels after this hard battle he has earned the right to now focus on his war with

@IAmJericho For you, Mr. Takeshita sir, I expect many great things in the future. See you Wednesday. Big domo to you.”

Takeshita would write back to his new boss by thanking him for the kind words. His full post reads, “Thank you for giving us a chance. I’m proud to be fighting in the AEW. I can’t wait @IAmJericho vs @MadKing1981 because Jericho understand Japanese wrestling style too. See you next Wednesday!! Arigatou!!”

Check out the entire exchange below.

