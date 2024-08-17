Although he came up short in his attempt to win the G1 Climax 34 Tournament, Konosuke Takeshita might not yet be done with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The AEW star and member of The Don Callis Family spoke in an interview after night 18 of the G1 Climax 34 Tournament about possibly returning to work with NJPW again.

“Honestly, after being welcomed with such warm support, I might come back again,” Takeshita said. “I might come back again.”

‘The Alpha’ continued, “At that time, maybe UNITED EMPIRE? CHAOS? New Japan with The Don Callis family. Let me think about it a bit more.”