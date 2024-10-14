The stakes just got raised for the relaunch of Scott D’Amore’s Maple Leaf Pro promotion.

As noted, Konosuke Takeshita of AEW will be squaring off against Josh Alexander of TNA Wrestling at night two of the MLP: Forged In Excellence shows on October 19 and October 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

In an update, following his AEW International Championship victory at AEW WrestleDream 2024, “The Alpha” will now be defending the title outside of AEW at the MLP show this Sunday against “The Walking Weapon.”