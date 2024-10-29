A reigning AEW title-holder will be working the upcoming NJPW special events scheduled for November and December.

On Monday evening, it was announced that AEW International Champion “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family will be working the NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed and NJPW Strong Style Evolved shows.

Takeshita noted that he will be defending his title against anyone who wants to step up and try and take it from him.

NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2024.

NJPW Strong Style Evolved is set for December 15, 2024.