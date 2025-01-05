“The Alpha” of The Don Callis Family in AEW has a title match set for outside of the promotion next week.

For the third time in the first month of the New Year, Konosuke Takeshita will be in championship competition outside of his home-turf stomping grounds in All Elite Wrestling.

Following his victories at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 19 and NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty 2025, the Japanese wrestling star is scheduled for a third title tilt in the month of January, as he will defend his newly won NEVER Openweight Championship.

Takeshita defeated Shingo Takagi to capture the title at WK19 on January 4, and defended it along with his AEW International Championship with a victory over Tomohiro Ishii at Wrestle Dynasty the following night on January 5.

In his next defense of the NEVER Openweight Championship, Takeshita will square off against KUSHIDA in one-on-one action at the upcoming NJPW Battle in the Valley 2025 special event.

NJPW Battle in the Valley 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 11 from the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California.