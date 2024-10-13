“The Alpha” has captured singles gold in All Elite Wrestling.

At the AEW WrestleDream 2024 pay-per-view on Saturday night, October 12, at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, Konosuke Takeshita captured the AEW International Championship.

The Don Callis Family member won the title by defeating Will Ospreay and Ricochet in a three-way title tilt at the 10/12 PPV show, thanks large-in-part due to an assist by Kyle Fletcher, who turned on longtime friend Ospreay and attacked him with a screwdriver.