Konosuke Takeshita has once again proven to be “The Alpha” of the pro wrestling business.

At the finals of the NJPW G1 Climax 35 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, August 16, 2025, the Don Callis Family member and AEW star won the highly-regarded annual tournament.

A reported 6,870 people were in attendance in the aforementioned venue in “The Land of the Rising Sun” to witness the Japanese veteran earn the tourney victory over EVIL in the finals of the annual event.

With the win, “The Alpha” has earned a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Zack Sabre Jr, noting he wants to have the match before Wrestle Kingdom 20 in January.

The Takeshita win was announced at the DDT Pro show, where Takeshita is a former promotional veteran, and the crowd erupted with applause in a sign of respect to the Japanese star.