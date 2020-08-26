At this morning’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event from Korakuen Hall, Kazchika Okada, SHO, El Desperado, and Toru Yano all advanced in their qualifying matchups setting up a Fatal-Four Way at the August 29th Summer Struggle event from Jingu Stadium to determine the first ever KOPW 2020 champion.
-Okada defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Jado, and Gedo in a handicap match.
-SHO defeated SANADA in a submission match.
-Toru Yano defeated BUSHi in a two-count pinfall match.
-El Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima in a no-finishers match.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR JINGU STADIUM
-Master Wato versus Yoshinobu Kanemaru
-Kazuchika Okada versus SHO versus Toru Yano versus El Desperado to determine the first ever KOPW 2020 champion
-Shingo Takagi versus Minoru Suzuki for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship
-Taiji Ishimori versus Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship
-Zack Sabre Jr./Taichi versus Kota Ibushi/Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Tag Team championship
-EVIL versus Tetsuya Natio for the IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental championship