At this morning’s New Japan Pro Wrestling event from Korakuen Hall, Kazchika Okada, SHO, El Desperado, and Toru Yano all advanced in their qualifying matchups setting up a Fatal-Four Way at the August 29th Summer Struggle event from Jingu Stadium to determine the first ever KOPW 2020 champion.

-Okada defeated Yujiro Takahashi, Jado, and Gedo in a handicap match.

-SHO defeated SANADA in a submission match.

-Toru Yano defeated BUSHi in a two-count pinfall match.

-El Desperado defeated Satoshi Kojima in a no-finishers match.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JINGU STADIUM

-Master Wato versus Yoshinobu Kanemaru

-Kazuchika Okada versus SHO versus Toru Yano versus El Desperado to determine the first ever KOPW 2020 champion

-Shingo Takagi versus Minoru Suzuki for the IWGP NEVER Openweight championship

-Taiji Ishimori versus Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight championship

-Zack Sabre Jr./Taichi versus Kota Ibushi/Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP Tag Team championship

-EVIL versus Tetsuya Natio for the IWGP Heavyweight & Intercontinental championship