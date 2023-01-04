A Four-Way has been announced for the Provisional KOPW 2023 Title at Thursday’s NJPW New Year Dash event.

Tonight’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Shingo Takagi, SHO, Great-O-Khan and Toru Yano win the annual New Japan Ranbo battle royal as the final four. The finish saw SHO accidentally eliminate El Phantasmo as Takagi and Phantasmo were fighting on the apron. After the match, Great-O-Khan grabbed the KOPW 2023 belt and walked away.

Thursday’s NJPW New Year Dash event will now feature Great-O-Khan vs. SHO vs. Takagi vs. Yano to determine the first Provisional 2023 KOPW Champion. The trophy has been replaced with a physical title belt as of this year.

Takagi became the official 2022 KOPW Champion by defeating Taichi in a Last Man Standing Lumberjack match in December.

Thursday’s NJPW New Year Dash event will be held under a mystery format with the rest of the card revealed as the show happens. The event will be held at the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.