NJPW announced that fan vote has determined that the KOPW 2022 match at Friday’s Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view will be a New York City Street Fight.

El Phantasmo, the challenger, had his NYC Street Fight stipulation defeat KOPW 2022 holder Shingo Takagi’s Last Daddy Standing stipulation by 56.1% of the vote to 43.9% of the vote. NJPW’s social media polls brought in a total of 17,004 votes. Phantasmo won 9,540 votes to 7,464 votes.

Friday’s NJPW Rumble on 44th Street event will take place live from the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The event will air live at 8pm ET. NJPW’s The Night Before Rumble on 44th Street: A Halloween Special will air on Thursday at 8pm ET, with a mystery line-up. Both events will air live on FITE TV. Below is the updated card for NJPW Rumble on 44th Street:

Three-Way Match for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The DKC and Kevin Knight vs. Aussie Open (c)

NYC Street Fight for the Provisional KOPW Title

El Phantasmo vs. Shingo Takagi (c)

The Bullet Club (Juice Robinson and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White) vs. Kazuchika Okada and Eddie Kingston

Minoru Suzuki vs. Clark Connors

Chaos (Rocky Romero and Yoh) vs. House of Torture (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champions Sho and Yujiro Takahashi)