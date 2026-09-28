Kosei Fujita has been pulled from NJPW’s Destruction in Kobe card after injuring his right knee. Yuya Uemura and Yushin Hatazawa were also withdrawn from Sunday’s show because of illness, the promotion announced Saturday.

The three absences changed the fourth match from a six-man tag to Aaron Wolf and Taichi against Ryohei Oiwa and Zack Sabre Jr. NJPW also canceled the kickoff match, but its announcement did not give a return timetable for any of the three wrestlers.

Fujita’s injury is the most consequential development beyond Sunday’s card. NJPW had previously announced a NEVER Openweight Championship match between Wolf and Fujita for October 12, and the promotion did not address that match in Saturday’s card update.

Uemura had been scheduled to team with Wolf and Taichi in the original fourth match, while Fujita was on the opposite side with Oiwa and Sabre. Hatazawa was booked for the kickoff match that has now been removed from the lineup.

Source: NJPW’s official Destruction in Kobe card update.

Featured photo: Kosei Fujita (left) with Robbie Eagles in January 2026, photographed by 結牙 / Wikimedia Commons under CC BY 4.0.