New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that company star Kosei Fujita has sustained a shoulder injury and will be out of action until next month. Full details can be found below.

Kosei Fujita has sustained a shoulder injury in training, and will be unable to participate in events through the end of January.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Fujita wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Changes have been made to upcoming cards, with January 20 in Korakuen Hall as follows:

2nd Match

Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa vs Hiromu Takahashi & BUSHI ->

Ryohei Oiwa vs Hiromu Takahashi

The full amended schedule is available here.

Fujita is expected to return to action i