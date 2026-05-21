Kota Ibushi is focusing on a different kind of contribution to the wrestling business while continuing his lengthy recovery from injury.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion surfaced on Instagram this week with a video update, where he discussed his current condition following the broken femur he suffered in 2025.

According to Ibushi, an in-ring comeback does not appear to be happening any time soon as he continues recovering from the serious injury.

With a return to active competition looking unlikely in the near future, Ibushi explained that he still wants to stay involved in pro wrestling in another capacity.

Instead of wrestling, Ibushi revealed that he hopes to help revitalize Shinjuku FACE, the well-known venue located in Tokyo, Japan that has hosted countless wrestling events over the years.

The venue has long been associated with multiple promotions and independent events in Japan, making it a recognizable location for wrestling fans throughout the country.

While there is still no timetable for Ibushi’s return to the ring, it appears he remains determined to contribute to the industry during his recovery period in whatever way he can.

Ibushi wrote the following statement: