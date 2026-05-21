Kota Ibushi is focusing on a different kind of contribution to the wrestling business while continuing his lengthy recovery from injury.
The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion surfaced on Instagram this week with a video update, where he discussed his current condition following the broken femur he suffered in 2025.
According to Ibushi, an in-ring comeback does not appear to be happening any time soon as he continues recovering from the serious injury.
With a return to active competition looking unlikely in the near future, Ibushi explained that he still wants to stay involved in pro wrestling in another capacity.
Instead of wrestling, Ibushi revealed that he hopes to help revitalize Shinjuku FACE, the well-known venue located in Tokyo, Japan that has hosted countless wrestling events over the years.
The venue has long been associated with multiple promotions and independent events in Japan, making it a recognizable location for wrestling fans throughout the country.
While there is still no timetable for Ibushi’s return to the ring, it appears he remains determined to contribute to the industry during his recovery period in whatever way he can.
Ibushi wrote the following statement:
“Thank you all so much for everything up until now. I’m Kota Ibushi, a professional wrestler who has been active for 22 years. I was able to fulfill many dreams in the world of professional wrestling and I truly had a wonderful life as a wrestler.”
“I am currently sidelined due to a right leg injury sustained last November. To be honest, a comeback seems unlikely for now. I turned 44 today. So I decided, Kota Ibushi, I want to give back to the professional wrestling world.”
“The professional wrestling world is currently facing a serious crisis: Shinjuku FACE is closing down. This venue, where I’ve had many matches, is a place that professional wrestling organizations have been grateful to. In particular, it was the perfect venue for independent wrestling promotions to hold regular shows.”
“I believe that the disappearance of such venues is equivalent to a crisis for the culture of professional wrestling. Therefore, Kota Ibushi will put his body on the line. I’m putting my body on the line to earn money. I am going to build a pro wrestling venue. So, please cooperate with me. Please give me work, no matter how small the project may be.”
“My leg isn’t fully recovered, so I can’t play the match, but I’ll manage to get through everything else with sheer willpower. And, with the money they earn, I’ll build a professional wrestling venue. I don’t care how long it takes! I want to give back to the professional wrestling world in the end.”
“To achieve this, I need your cooperation. I look forward to your DMs. Thank you!”