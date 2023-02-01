Kota Ibushi is a free agent after his NJPW deal expired today and he already has bookings lined up.

He will make his GCW debut during WrestleMania weekend when he takes part of The Collective. For more on that, click here.

While speaking to Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi discussed his free agency.

“About money, I think it’s very much unnecessary, but for me the things I care about and what’s necessary [for me] are more important. So I don’t want to be in a match without meaning. There aren’t a lot of matches without meaning, but I think I’ll show up in places in the future that truly and fully understand me,” he said.

He was also asked about the possibility of joining AEW.