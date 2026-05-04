Kota Ibushi is pushing forward in his recovery, but he’s making it clear the road back is far from over.

The former world champion took to Instagram to share a candid update on his condition following the broken femur he suffered in October 2025.

According to Ibushi, the injury is still in the healing process, and not yet fully repaired.

“Reflecting daily, growing daily is moving forward,” he wrote via his AEW Instagram account. “My femur isn’t attached yet, but for now, challenge challenge challenge! I have to do it! That’s about it and that’s it. Second ring in 6 months. Moonsault hit the face.”

It’s a serious setback, but Ibushi sounds as motivated as ever.

He continued by reflecting on his long career and the mindset that’s carried him through setbacks before.

“Still a lot of growth to recover,” he said. “44 years 22 year-career. From kickboxing to pro wrestling 26 years of fighting life with no regrets! I’ll do it! I wonder if the bones are okay.”

Ibushi originally suffered the broken femur during his match against Josh Alexander in October 2025, and updates since then have painted a picture of a difficult recovery process.

For now, Ibushi remains focused on healing and, as always, pushing himself every step of the way.