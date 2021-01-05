It’s been a strong couple days for Kota Ibushi.

The NJPW superstar managed to defeat Tetsuya Naito on night one of WrestleKingdom 15, marking his first ever reign as IWGP Heavyweight champion, and second as IWGP Intercontinental champion, as the two belts have been defended together for the last year.

On night two of WrestleKingdom 15, which concluded earlier this morning, Ibushi retained in an extremely close affair with Bullet Club leader Jay White. White previously beat Ibushi months ago to steal the G1 Climax contract that guaranteed a main event opportunity at the promotion’s biggest show of the year.

Now…in a promo to the NJPW press…Ibushi is asking that the company unify the two top titles into a single entity. This news comes shortly after White gave an extremely depressed interview stating that he would be finishing up with NJPW after tomorrow’s New Year’s Dash since he no longer felt appreciated by the company or its fans.

Check it out below.