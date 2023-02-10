Kota Ibushi has become one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling market, and he’s willing to hear all offers, even from WWE.

The former NJPW Superstar spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, where he admitted that he was interested in potentially working for WWE. He adds that he doesn’t think there would be too much of his character taken away as he has created enough “stars” for himself that he can truly live freely.

Of course, I’m interested in it. I’m good at producing players & I’ve created stars, so I don’t think there’s anyone who can control me even in that frame. I live so freely.

Ibushi has competed for WWE in the past. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was one of the many entrants in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic tournament, where he fought his way to the semifinal round before losing to the eventual winner, TJP.

His next major matchup will be against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at the March 30th Bloodsport event from Los Angeles.

