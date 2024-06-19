Kota Ibushi gives another health update.

The Japanese superstar recently revealed on social media that he was still dealing with an ankle injury and is doing everything he can to get back in the ring. Today, a fan asked Ibushi if he would avenge his good friend Kenny Omega, who was viciously attacked by The Elite several weeks back. Ibushi responded to the fan, writing that he’s about 85% healed, and will return to action as soon as an AEW doctor clears him.

Of course, if my current doctor in Japan tells me that I can compete, I will report to AEW and return immediately. I’m now 85% alive. Please wait a little more.

Ibushi last wrestled for AEW in November of 2023. The last match he’s had in general was against Naomichi Marufuji at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s new year show on January 2nd. Check out his post below.