Kota Ibushi is getting stronger.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight champion told Dark Puroresu Flowsion that his shoulder is “90% comeback.” The top Japanese superstar got injured back at the 2021 G1 Climax Final and has been out of action ever since, despite being announced for the 2022 New Japan Cup. Ibushi took to Twitter last May to express his frustrations with NJPW, an incident that required a press conference announcing penalties to Ibushi and others involved.

There’s also a video of Ibushi sparring that has surfaced online, which you can check out below.