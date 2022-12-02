The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has released a new update on top NJPW superstar Kota Ibushi, who has been out of action for over a year after he suffered a shoulder injury in the 2021 G1 Climax finals against Kazuchika Okada.

The report states that Ibushi recently returned to training and his shoulder has “held up well.” At this time there is no official timetable for his return, but this is the first news of him getting ready to return to the ring. The former IWGP world champion just turned 40.

That wasn’t all.

It is noted that Ibushi’s contract with NJPW expires in January of 2023. This will interesting to keep an eye on following Ibushi’s criticism of NJPW over the last year, specifically calling them out for prematurely announcing him for the New Japan Cup tournament, adding that the stress of his status with the company led to his mother making an attempt on her life. The matter seemed to be resolved when Ibushi, director Takami Ohbari, and official Yusuki Kikuchi all took pay cuts.

