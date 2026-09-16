Kota Ibushi is set to undergo another surgery as he continues working toward an in-ring return.

Ibushi announced on Instagram that he is being hospitalized ahead of a second surgery on his femur. According to the AEW star, doctors plan to remove the plates currently in his leg and replace them with stronger ones.

“I am being hospitalized starting today. Tomorrow, I will undergo a second surgery on my femur,” Ibushi wrote. “They will remove all the current plates and replace them with the strongest available option, as the doctors said my current ones were simply too weak for my body and leg.”

Ibushi expressed frustration over having to undergo another procedure but made it clear that he has no intention of allowing the setback to end his wrestling career.

“Why now? It makes absolutely no sense to me. I am so exhausted from having to go through surgery after surgery. But I am not giving up,” he continued. “I refuse to let something like this end my professional wrestling career. I will make sure this surgery is a success and absolutely return to AEW.”

Ibushi initially underwent surgery after suffering a femur injury during his October 2025 match against Josh Alexander. He required another procedure in February after a screw came loose.

Ibushi had been hoping to return to the ring in 2026, but his latest surgery will further delay those plans.